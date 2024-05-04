Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after buying an additional 1,551,611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,656,000 after buying an additional 805,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of D opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

