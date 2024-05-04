Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carvana Price Performance
NYSE CVNA opened at $121.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $124.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
