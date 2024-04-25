Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $396.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $396.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.81.

Read Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $281.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.90 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.