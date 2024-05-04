Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE COF opened at $142.41 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.