405 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,559,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 885,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,227,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,114,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $527.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.36 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.