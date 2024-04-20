Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.80 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

