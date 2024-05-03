CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Purchases $53,880.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $2,692,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

