Benchmark Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Hold

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

