Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

