Choreo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,839,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,987,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,492,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

