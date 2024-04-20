Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HIX opened at $4.39 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

