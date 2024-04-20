Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE HIX opened at $4.39 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.