Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Susquehanna in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 314,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after buying an additional 36,536 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

