Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $112.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,951,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

