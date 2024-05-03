Savant Capital LLC Sells 4,373 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

