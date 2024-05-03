Choreo LLC Buys 1,612 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,951,000 after buying an additional 338,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after acquiring an additional 321,243 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,522,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.72 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.