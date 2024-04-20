Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DMO opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.93.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
