Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of DMO opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

