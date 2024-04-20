Eric Allison Sells 2,467 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $11,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after buying an additional 1,020,134 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

