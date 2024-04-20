Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:IGI opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.79.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.