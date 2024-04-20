Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WIW opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 767.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

