Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:WIW opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $9.31.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
