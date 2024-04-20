Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDO opened at $12.00 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

