Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GDO opened at $12.00 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
