Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EMD opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 617,742 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $16,829,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 122,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

