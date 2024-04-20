Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock valued at $974,765,696. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.