Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.7 %

AIG stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

