Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

