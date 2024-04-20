Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

