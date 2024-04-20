Cambridge Trust Co. Has $92,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $534.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

