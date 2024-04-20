Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $8,716,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $3,744,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.