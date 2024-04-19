Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 311,048 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

