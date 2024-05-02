Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Envista were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

