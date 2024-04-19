Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

