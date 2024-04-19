Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,287,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,197,000 after buying an additional 357,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,429,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,157,000 after buying an additional 207,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

