U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $414,174,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

