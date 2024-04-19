U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.91.

NYSE USB opened at $39.44 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

