SVB Wealth LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $153.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

