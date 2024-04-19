Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.