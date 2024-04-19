Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

