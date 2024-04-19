NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in NICE by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $230.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

