Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Quarry LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

