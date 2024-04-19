Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

