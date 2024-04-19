Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $161.70. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

