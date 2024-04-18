Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

