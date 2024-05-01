Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.94. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

