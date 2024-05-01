Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,665,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

