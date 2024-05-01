Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 142,913 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.