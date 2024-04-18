Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

TSLL opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

