Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $180.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 347.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.