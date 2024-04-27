Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 415.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Accor Stock Up 0.2 %

Accor stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Accor has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

