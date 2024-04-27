Hanmi Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.43 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

