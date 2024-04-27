AltaGas Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.75. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.11 billion.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.75.

TSE:ALA opened at C$30.13 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.57 and a 12 month high of C$30.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Insiders have sold 68,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

