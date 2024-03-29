iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 212.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.22 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.81.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
